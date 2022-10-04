By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 18:29
Adra's Miramar Stadium. Image: Adra Town Hall
The new pitch was inaugurated on Sunday, October 2, in memorial of a young player from Abderita, Fran Rodriguez, known as ‘Goku’.
Goku was remembered with affection by his teammates and his parents were greeted by resounding applause full of affection and feeling. His mother was presented with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the club.
The sports infrastructure continues to grow as a multi-sports space that can now host not only football competitions but also rugby in its 15-a-side and/or 7-a-side variants.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
