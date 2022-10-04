By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 18:29

Adra's Miramar Stadium. Image: Adra Town Hall

The city of Adra has a new space for the practice of rugby after the City Council provided the Miramar Stadium with the characteristic goals, called haches.

The new pitch was inaugurated on Sunday, October 2, in memorial of a young player from Abderita, Fran Rodriguez, known as ‘Goku’.

Goku was remembered with affection by his teammates and his parents were greeted by resounding applause full of affection and feeling. His mother was presented with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the club.

The sports infrastructure continues to grow as a multi-sports space that can now host not only football competitions but also rugby in its 15-a-side and/or 7-a-side variants.

