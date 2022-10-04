By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 18:40

Almeria Red Cross helping with the second phase of the Food Aid Plan. Image: Almeria Town Hall

The Government sub-delegate, Jose Maria Martin, visited the logistics centre of the Almeria Red Cross, which is already storing the 750,000 kilos of food that the organisation has received.

The food received through the Spanish Agricultural Guarantee Fund (FEGA) is for the second phase of the Food Aid Plan for disadvantaged people, Almeria Town Hall confirmed on Monday, October 3.

In the first phase, last April, around 870,000 kilos of food were distributed in Almeria.

The Food Bank also has the same amount of food at its disposal, which added together, reaches the record figure of 1.5 million kilos of basic and slightly perishable foodstuffs for this second phase. The purchase of this food amounts to almost €1.8M paid for entirely with European funds.

Jose Maria Martin confirmed: “This year, taking into account the impact on prices caused by the war in Ukraine and the shortage of many foodstuffs, the second phase of the Food Aid Programme distribution will have a record amount of food: more than one and a half million kilos at a cost of almost €1.8M.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.