By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 10:29

American theatre in Moscow reportedly files $1.5m lawsuit against director Steven Spielberg. Image: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

AN American theatre in Moscow has reportedly filed a $1.5m (€1.51m) lawsuit against director Steven Spielberg in the USA, as reported on Tuesday, October 4.

Russian media outlets are reporting that the American theatre in Moscow, which was opened in 2021 as part of the “Theatres of the World – Moscow” project and staged performances of famous musicals, is suing multi-award-winning film director Steven Spielberg.

According to Russian media outlet Mash, the Jaws director allegedly stopped supporting the project after the ‘special operation’ began, and the troupe of 50 people lost their contracts and venues.

There have reportedly been no rehearsals in the theatre for two months.

The lawsuit was filed by the theatre’s producer Alexander N (Shiryaev) and the document was sent to the Central Court in Southern California, the news outlet reported.

According to the producer, “Spielberg violated the terms of the contract and must reimburse the investment costs.”

Speaking to another Russian media outlet, Gazeta.Ru, Alexander N (Shiryaev) said that he and Spielberg had an agreement that the director would support the theatre “with production and also financially.”

“Although no special finances were required from him because we would have found the money here ourselves if he had been in the same boat as us,” Shiryaev said.

“We haven’t received any comments from his representatives or himself. We do not know for sure why it happens. We have ceased to exist in normal working mode.”

