Another blow for Rebekah Vardy as she’s ordered to pay Coleen Rooney’s legal costs

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 October 2022 • 21:02

Rebekah Vardy - Image Feature Flash Agency / Shutterstock.com

Rebekah Vardy received another blow as she was ordered to pay Coleen Rooney’s legal costs which could amount to as much as £1.5 million (€1.722 million).

The order handed down today Tuesday, October 4 follows the court’s finding that she had “deliberately deleted or destroyed evidence.”

Judge Justice Steyn said Vardy must pay 90 per cent of Rooney’s costs, adding that a down payment of £800,000 (€918,000) must be paid by 4 pm on November 15.

According to estimates Rooney racked up legal fees of around £2 million (€2.3 million). Roughly 15 per cent of those costs were incurred ahead of the trial and are not included in the judge’s figures.

The final figure will only be known once Rooney’s lawyers submit their account, which will add to the already massive bill that Vardy is facing.

Vardy has also been ordered to pay a portion of the costs of seven journalists. They were potential witnesses but did not actually give.

The affair in which Rooney posted claims on social media that Vardy was leaking stories to the press about her, led to the court case and the judge ruling in her favour. Vardy’s evidence was labelled “manifestly inconsistent… evasive or implausible.”

Accusations and counteraccusations were traded during the very public affair and which has now dealt another blow for Rebekah Vardy, who has been ordered to pay Coleen Rooney’s legal costs.

