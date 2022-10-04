By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 13:17

Are you looking to buy a property in Spain to rent out as a holiday let? Image: Nicole Kwiatkowski/Shutterstock.com

If you want to let your property to tourists on a short-term basis, you must ensure that you are doing so in accordance with Spanish law.

Most regions in Spain have put legislation in place to regulate holiday rentals in their area by making it compulsory for property owners to obtain a licence prior to letting, and by establishing a ceiling on the number of licences available.

The classification of tourist apartments (apartamentos turisticos) and holiday homes (viviendas vacacionales) can vary from one region to the next. In some areas, it is subject to the length of stay or whether the property is being rented as a whole or as individual rooms. In others, it is determined by the location of the property.

You should seek independent legal advice and check the local laws and requirements at the town hall or the regional government’s tourist department before you buy if you are considering letting your property on a short-term basis.

If you are planning to buy an apartment which is part of a residential block, you should also check the Community of Owners statutes to see if there are any rules that prohibit or restrict holiday letting within the community. The set of legislative measures regarding Spanish rental laws (Real Decreto-ley 7/2019) that came into force in March 2019, provide Communities of Owners with greater powers to prohibit holiday home rentals within their development or block.

