Art exhibition will fundraise for new day centre for AFESOL patients in Estepona

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 16:31

AFESOL are raising funds for a new multi-purpose day centre for patients with mental health conditions

Estepona will host a magnificent art exhibition in aid of local mental health organisation, AFESOL, from October 7 -15. Guests are invited to the exhibition opening ceremony on Friday October 7 from 5pm to 8pm at Galeria 151 in Estepona.

All proceeds from visits to the exhibition and sale of artwork will go towards AFESOL, a local organisation that works to support people with mental health conditions and provide treatment to those who need it most. Proceeds will go towards a new AFESOL Day Centre in Estepona where patients can participate in programmes aimed at reintegration to society and improving quality of life. The centre will be a ‘safe space’ for patients to get involved with therapeutic activities such as gardening and arts and crafts.

Much of the artwork in the exhibition has been completed by patients receiving care from AFESOL guided by carers, as well as special contributions from local artists José Miguel Andrés, Alfonso Hervás and Louise Gale Art & Design.

Guests can enjoy a drink on arrival at the art exhibition opening on October 7 and view the artwork until October 15.