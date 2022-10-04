Autumn outlet event helps businesses shift stock and shoppers find bargains in Fuengirola

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 17:17

The council announced its support for an outlet shopping event in November

Fuengirola council has thrown its support behind a shopping event to stimulate trade for local business. Announcing the return of ‘Outlet and Promotion’ on October 4, the council also announced the date for the event, from November 3-5.

The event provides an incentive for shoppers to buy excess stock through discounts and helps local business owners to liquidate leftover summer stock. Shoppers also get a chance to see new stock for the winter season, similarly boosting business. Local shops participating in the scheme receive council subsidies to reduce their stock during the three day shopping event.

Local Councillor for Trade, Francisco Javier García Lara, said that his Council Department for Trade is “dedicated to supporting local business in Fuengirola, there is no doubt that businesses need all the help they can get after the summer season ends”. Lara highlighted the particular importance of supporting local businesses due to the effects of the pandemic encouraging people to shop online instead of in person.

Any businessowners interested in participating can collect application forms from the town hall or online and return them to the Council Department for Trade on the fourth floor of the town hall.