Belarus President Lukashenko urges mobilisation to aid agriculture

Speaking during the personnel appointments of district executive committee heads, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko insisted that everyone, including students, should be involved in helping farmers, as reported by BelTA .

“Mobilise everyone”, the head of state demanded. He emphasised that this applies not only to employees of agricultural enterprises. If necessary, students should also be involved in the effort stressed Lukashenko.

He pointed out that some educational institutions do not allow schoolchildren to participate in such types of work: “I can’t imagine anything more ridiculous. We are trying to bring up our schoolchildren in the right way. How are you going to do it? Mere talk is not the way to do it”, he emphasised.

The head of state stressed that the experience of previous generations, when teenagers and young people helped agricultural enterprises with harvesting, bore positive results. It contributed to team building and taught young people to work hard. Moreover, there are entrepreneurs who are ready to pay good money for the help, he assured.

“Working 5-6 hours a day will keep children in good shape and make parents happy. We all, you and I, did that. We didn’t just work, but worked hard, and toiled. Therefore, we should mobilise students, workers, civil servants, and other people to help agricultural workers with the harvesting. In fact, we can earn really good money. If not now, then in the spring”, the president concluded.

