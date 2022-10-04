By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 15:36

Benajarafe to honour the Virgen del Rosario. Image: Benajarafe/Velez-Malaga/Town Hall

The weekend celebrations will begin on Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9.

In honour of the Virgen del Rosario, celebrations will be held on the esplanade of the Ermita de Benajarafe Alto and will begin on Friday, October, with a vigil including the participation of several choirs.

On Saturday, October 8, at 4:30.PM the Virgen del Rosario will be transferred from the Ermita de Benajarafe Alto to the parish church followed by mass and a floral offering.

On Sunday, October 9, at 10:00.AM a mass will be celebrated and then the rociero route will begin. The route will be accompanied by the ‘La Tinaja’ choir from Benajarafe to the esplanade of the Ermita de Benajarafe Alto, where celebrations will take place.

The day will include the election of Miss Romera and Mister Romero and several different musical performances.

A 3:00.PM participants will be able to enjoy paella at a symbolic price of €1 and, to end proceedings, at 7:00.PM there will be the running of the bulls of Our Lady of the Rosary in her Hermitage with fireworks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.