BREAKING: HUGE star reportedly set to sign for Barcelona in 2023 transfer

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 17:01

BREAKING: HUGE star reportedly set to sign for Barcelona ahead 2023 transfer. Image: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports on Tuesday, October 4, a huge star is reportedly set to sign for Barcelona ahead of a transfer in 2023.

Argentinian journalist Veronica Brunati has reported that former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is set to rejoin the club in a transfer scheduled for 2023.

“BREAKING: July 1, 2023, Lionel Messi will be a Barça player,” she tweeted.

1 de julio de 2023, Lionel #Messi será jugador del Barça. — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

The unconfirmed reports come after journalist Marc Marba reported that the current PSG striker would refuse to return to Barca if Pique was still there.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi does not want to stay at the French club and plans to return to Barcelona, Marba wrote for La Porteria, suggesting that a deal would only be possible if Gerard Pique was not at the club.

The Argentine forward’s deal runs out in the summer (2023) and is reportedly ready to return to the Catalan club, but will refuse such an offer if central defender Gerard Pique plays for the team.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is said to be keen on the forward rejoining the Spanish giants.

Reports suggest that Messi and Pique are not on speaking terms and haven’t been since the latter stages of Messi’s career at the Camp Nou.

“Messi is clear that he does not want to continue next season in Paris. This will be his last season,” Marba said on Tuesday, September 27.

“Those around him say that with Gerard Piqué in the team, Messi will not return to Barça.”

