BREAKING: North Korea appears to have fired a ballistic missile towards Japan

By Chris King • 04 October 2022 • 0:54

North Korea appears to have fired a ballistic missile towards Japan

It has been reported that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile in the direction of Japan.

It is being reported today, Tuesday, October 4, that North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward Japan. The latest indications are that the projectile will pass directly over the city of Tokyo.

ALERT: The Japanese government is warning that North Korea appears to have launched at least one ballistic missile. There's a possibility it's heading toward Japan. The government is urging everyone in the country to monitor news media. pic.twitter.com/pgoZaCMMsz — U.S. Embassy Tokyo, ACS (@ACSTokyo) October 3, 2022

Television channels in Japan are displaying a ‘bunker message’ with the government urging citizens to evacuate their homes and relocate to a strong building or even go underground.

The missile is believed to have been fired at around 7.22am, in the direction of the cities of Aomori and Hokkaido. As a result, air defence sirens have been reported sounding in Japan.

UPDATE: The Japanese Ministry of Defence has announced that the missile crossed safely over the country and landed in the Pacific Ocean. A press conference has reportedly been called to take place in the next 15 minutes by Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister.

【国民保護情報】

ミサイル通過。ミサイル通過。先程のミサイルは、07時29分頃、太平洋へ通過したものとみられます。不審な物を発見した場合には、決して近寄らず、直ちに警察や消防などに連絡して下さい。

受信日時 4日07時42分

対象地域：北海道、青森県 — 首相官邸(災害・危機管理情報) (@Kantei_Saigai) October 3, 2022

#BREAKING ⚡️🇯🇵🇰🇵JAPANESE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: MISSILE PASS. THE PREVIOUS MISSILE CROSSED INTO THE PACIFIC OCEAN. PLEASE BE CAREFUL AND DON'T GO THERE IF YOU SEE ANYTHING INTERESTING. NOTIFY THE AUTHORITIES. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

🇯🇵PRESS CONFERENCE CALLED BY JAPAN'S PRIME MINISTER OFFICE IN 15 MINUTES — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

⚡️🇯🇵🇰🇵#BREAKING AIR DEFENSE SIRENS ARE SOUNDING IN JAPAN. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

#BREAKING ⚡️🇯🇵🇰🇵JAPANESE TV CHANNELS GO TO THE BUNKER MESSAGE. THE FIRED MISSILE IS EXPECTED TO PASS OVER TOKYO. pic.twitter.com/JRzrEubGqB — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

