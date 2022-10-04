Can streaming services survive Metaverse?

By EWN • 04 October 2022 • 10:31

It has been roughly more than six months since Facebook said it would change its name to Meta and focus on the upcoming “metaverse” for its future.

A few companies are providing little more than shattered gaming worlds with NFTs slapped on, while Meta is creating a VR social platform, and Roblox supports user-generated video games. The idea of “the metaverse” is sold with a lot of marketing gimmickry and money.

The monetary impact of the decision made by Apple to block ad tracking. However, Facebook is particularly susceptible, and it is nearly impossible to distinguish its intention to make money by selling virtual apparel from its vision of a world in which everyone has a digital wardrobe they can browse.

Younger Generation’s Reaction to Metaverse

Younger generations are appearing that could be ready for metaverse experiences: Millennials and Generation Z have grown up with social networking, video games, and mobile online.

Research shows Generation Z prefers video games to television and movies, including both Generation Z and millennials enjoy watching short-form videos on social networks.

Even with all of their artistic talent, TV and movies can’t currently compete with the virtual and social experiences that these younger generations are already indulging themselves in.

Digital Media Trends

In the 2022 Digital Media Trends study, we assessed consumer digital habits in the US, UK, Germany, Brazil, and Japan. According to the data we gathered, younger generations increasingly use paid streaming video services [SVOD] and ad-supported [AVOD], are more active on social media, and list playing video games as one of their favourite forms of entertainment, according to the data we gathered.

They are also more prone to churn, cancelling their SVOD subscriptions when the material runs out or the costs rise. Additionally, they are more likely to renew their subscriptions when there is fresh material or a deal.

Gen Z and Millennial SVOD subscribers are becoming more adept at maximising entertainment value while spending the least amount of money in every country we studied.

Streaming Video Providers in Difficult Positions

Streaming platforms are facing challenges. They are investing millions of dollars in developing and acquiring content. For many providers, subscriber growth in North America has halted, and worldwide expansion comes with additional cultural and economic obstacles.

Even now, more owners and investors are becoming aware that the number of subscribers is only one factor in SVOD’s profitability and not a guarantee.

Tiered pricing, more ad-supported content, VIP and rewards programmes, service bundles, and improved recommendation engines are just a few of the choices streaming providers use to keep consumers. Each of these alternatives entails costs and affects the company’s profitability.

How the Metaverse is Putting Streaming Services in Competition?

It is still too soon to anticipate how everything will turn out; the metaverse will certainly have a significant impact on the video streaming sector. Here are five strategies that Metaverse used to make these streaming services more competitive:

1. Rise in Cost of Content Acquisition

Because of the metaverse development, the streaming battles are becoming more intense, and they show no signs of lessening any time soon.

Younger generations are increasingly using paid streaming video services The demand to generate A-list programming that will keep viewers subscribing month after month is mounting for ad-supported studios.

One of the factors contributing to the increased cost of content acquisition may be the metaverse’s development.

2. Metaverse: A Global Platform

Since the metaverse has no geographical boundaries, it will be accessible to everyone worldwide. Contrast this with video streaming services, which are sometimes restricted to a few countries.

The ability of users to interact and create new experiences will be a big benefit for the metaverse.

Additionally, the metaverse will access international markets that video streaming services do not currently serve. If streaming services want to compete with the metaverse, they must make their platforms more accessible.

3. Passive Entertainment

The entertainment available in the metaverse is quite distinct from what is currently offered by video streaming providers. Users will be able to engage with one another and the environment in the metaverse in a way that is not conceivable in the physical world.

They will be able to tell their tales and have their own experiences, which they may then discuss and examine with one another.

4. Competition from Continual VR Change

Video streaming providers will face significant difficulties due to the VR industry’s rapid evolution, which is one of its distinguishing qualities. To offer a competitive product, they must stay abreast of new technology.

Due to their existing technological limitations, video streaming services won’t be able to keep up with these changes.

5. Vital User Base

The user base of streaming services is currently very broad, and the metaverse will be able to reach many more people. Thankfully, social media sites like Facebook and Snapchat now feel the need to boost their game. Streaming services are not the only ones under pressure to create A-list content.

Final Words

The metaverse is a cutting-edge technology with various benefits over video streaming providers. It is universal, all-encompassing, and ever-evolving.

Streaming services, though, are also expanding their selection so that they won’t vanish overnight. They will keep funding A-list content with billions of dollars, contributing to the entertainment industry. As we have discussed about metaverse and technology, you can also check out some interesting information about Crypto.

