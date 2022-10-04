Car sales soar in Spain during September with Hyundai Tucson crowned most popular new car

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 12:12

The Hyundai Tucson’s versatility secured it top spot as most popular car sold in Spain during September.

Increasing energy prices have not been enough to put off drivers in Spain. Figures just released for September found an increase in car ownership of 12.7 per cent compared with the same period last year. The report also revealed that the most popular new car bought during September was the Hyundai Tucson, with 1,664 sales. Here, we investigate why this car topped Spanish sales records this September.

The Hyundai Tucson regularly picks up top reviews for its spacious and smart interior, comfortable driving experience and robust safety features. Described as an example of ‘adventurous styling and luxury’ in a review, the car appeals both to families with its five door build and roomy interior, and business people with its sleek finish and smooth motorway and countryside driving.

The Japanese manufacturer offers several different models including automatic and manual options as well as different engine configurations. The latest Tucson is also hybrid, appealing to sustainably-minded drivers. A recent report found the car 53 per cent cheaper to maintain than comparably-sized cars, which gives the model an edge over other cars during a period of economic uncertainty.

Other most popular cars during the month included other SUVs like the Renault Arkana, and urban favourites like the Fiat 500.