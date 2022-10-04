Celebrate cultural diversity in Marbella with an international fair for animal rescue charity

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 15:05

Celebrate international Marbella for a great cause at an exciting open day fair

A special cultural event is coming to Marbella on October 23. The International Open Day is an opportunity for locals and international expats to get together and celebrate cultural diversity and internationalism in Marbella with a schedule of exciting events.

Local pet rescue charity, Triple A, is organising the event to celebrate 30 years working in Marbella, dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of vulnerable and abused animals. Events scheduled include tasty international food at stands around the fair, cocktail and wine bars with local and international drinks to try, live music performed by Nathan Dean, a ‘nearly-new’ clothes stall, market stalls, a raffle, activities for children and much more! Money raised during the fair will go towards the charity’s rescue operations.

The event will last all afternoon, from 12:30pm- 5:30pm. Those interested in attending should contact Lily Van Tongeran by email at: [email protected] or call 622 91 02 14 for more information.