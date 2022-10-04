By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 19:04

WATCH: China reportedly enforcing zero-Covid policy with MACHINE GUNS at Xishuangbanna Airport in Yunnan. Image: @wongpinganq/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online on Tuesday, October 4 reportedly show China’s zero-COVID policy police officers using machine guns to suppress passengers to stop them leave the Xishuangbanna airport in Yunnan Province.

The video shared online by Twitter user @songpingpang with the caption: “Chinese ‘zero-COVID policy’ police officers using machine guns to suppress passengers to stop them leave the Xishuangbanna airport in Yunnan Province today,” has amassed thousands of views and comments.

BREAKING: Chinese COVID police officers using machine guns to suppress passengers to stop them leave the Xishuangbanna airport in Yunnan Province today. pic.twitter.com/aJuxrukb3K — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) October 4, 2022

The unverified footage shows people lining up in the airport with guards carrying machine guns while dressed in full protective Covid gear.

According to reports, people were heard screaming “are you gonna kill us all?”

Comments flooded social media after the video began going viral.

“It’s never about your health, over there or here,” one person wrote.

It’s never about your health, over there or here https://t.co/b64LK7frsA — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) October 4, 2022

“Never forget there are people in influential positions here who think China’s “zero Covid” model is what we should be doing here,” another said.

Never forget there are people in influential positions here who think China’s “zero Covid” model is what we should be doing here. https://t.co/hVSYRp48ym — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 4, 2022

Jesse Kelly wrote: “Every Democrat governor in America would have done the same thing without hesitation if it wasn’t for the 2nd Amendment. You’d do well to remember that.”

Every Democrat governor in America would have done the same thing without hesitation if it wasn’t for the 2nd Amendment. You’d do well to remember that. https://t.co/9HlzUVTmWY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2022

While another said: “This policy is not only barbaric, it is also so stupid.”

This policy is not only barbaric, it is also so stupid. https://t.co/nODa762D7J — Adnan Al-Daini (@respect65) October 4, 2022

The news machine gun carrying Covid controls in China comes after citizens in Shenzhen were reportedly been forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes prevented entry to their apartments.

On Tuesday, September 6, the news of China’s citizens forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes locked them out of their homes was shared on Twitter:

“CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.