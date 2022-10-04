By Guest Writer • 04 October 2022 • 14:58

Inside the popular Cabana Restaurant Credit: Cabana Facebook

DINNER to help young man on Costa del Sol purchase prosthetic limb, the second of two major fundraising events.

After the recent Picnic in the Park in Benahavis raised €6,000, those trying to help 14-year-old cancer victim Juan Sebastian Valencia Guttiérez obtain a new prosthetic limb have another event planned.

This time it is a black tie Goldfinger themed dinner to be held at the Cabana Restaurant in El Pilar, Estepona on Monday October 10 with tickets costing €45 per person for a three-course meal plus two glasses of wine, beer or soft drinks.

The meal will include a choice of dishes suitable for vegetarians and as well as a raffle there will be an auction for two special gifts, two tickets to Henley Regatta 2023 (valued at €500) or holiday accommodation in an apartment in Puerto Banus.

According to Juan’s surgeon it will cost €14,000 to purchase the prosthesis he now needs and this figure is now in sight as fund raising continues.

Reserve your seats for the night by calling the Cabana on 952 003 473 or WhatsApp Lynn on 619 664 017 so you can dress to impress in your most outrageous black and gold costume and help this courageous boy to walk.

Thank you for reading ‘Dinner to help young man on Costa del Sol purchase prosthetic’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.