By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 16:36
Direct from Madrid a poignant new musical comes to Torrevieja. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall
The musical is to be shown in Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre on Saturday, October 8, at 7:00.PM.
Ignacio Echeverria, a Spanish lawyer who worked for a bank to fight money laundering, saved the lives of several people in London in 2017 when he confronted terrorists with his skateboard.
Young people take to the stage in the musical to pay tribute to the young man from Madrid whom they consider an example for “giving his life out of love until the end.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.