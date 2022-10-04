By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 16:36

Direct from Madrid a poignant new musical comes to Torrevieja. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

Skate Hero the musical is based on a true story and recreates the last 24 hours of Ignacio Echeverria before his selfless heroic act which took his life.

The musical is to be shown in Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre on Saturday, October 8, at 7:00.PM.

Ignacio Echeverria, a Spanish lawyer who worked for a bank to fight money laundering, saved the lives of several people in London in 2017 when he confronted terrorists with his skateboard.

Young people take to the stage in the musical to pay tribute to the young man from Madrid whom they consider an example for “giving his life out of love until the end.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.