By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 15:20

Doggy therapists helping children in hospital. Image: msgrafixx/Shutterstock.com

Gisela, a 4-year-old Golden retriever who was taken from a kennel, and 6-year-old Piruleta who was rescued from the street, are the protagonists of the programme for therapy dogs in the local Axarquia hospital.

Every Monday the dogs make visits to hospitals in Malaga, including the Axarquia hospital, with Macarena Martin and Candela Martínez, the two occupational therapists who take care of Gisela and Piruleta.

The technical director of the Malaga branch of the doggy therapist programme, Macarena Martin, said: “For the children, it is a great motivation to meet the dogs because it completely changes the idea of them coming to a hospital.”

“They relax a lot and it’s really therapeutic for them.”

