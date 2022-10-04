By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 15:20
Doggy therapists helping children in hospital. Image: msgrafixx/Shutterstock.com
Every Monday the dogs make visits to hospitals in Malaga, including the Axarquia hospital, with Macarena Martin and Candela Martínez, the two occupational therapists who take care of Gisela and Piruleta.
The technical director of the Malaga branch of the doggy therapist programme, Macarena Martin, said: “For the children, it is a great motivation to meet the dogs because it completely changes the idea of them coming to a hospital.”
“They relax a lot and it’s really therapeutic for them.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.