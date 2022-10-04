By Guest Writer • 04 October 2022 • 13:23

From the Jam on stage in Lytham St Ann’s Credit: From the Jam Facebook

FORMER Jam bassist Bruce Foxton will be playing in Benalmadena next year with From the Jam, the band he formed in 2007 with Jam drummer Rick Butler.

Not quite the Mod Father but very close, he helped form The Jam with Paul Weller in 1977 and the band released 18 consecutive Top 40 singles in the United Kingdom, until their break-up in December 1982, including four number one hits.

The break was not amicable and the pair didn’t speak for some 25 years but now that is all behind them with Weller playing on a Foxton solo album and vice versa.

From the Jam obviously include a number of Jam originals as well as some Foxton compositions and have toured much of the world since being formed although Butler has stopped touring and the hard core of the band is now Bruce Foxton and guitarist Russell Hastings who has played with him since 2007.

For the rest of this year, they will be playing across the UK and just one gig, that in Spain, has so far been announced for 2023.

From the Jam will be playing at the Benalmadena Auditorium in Arroyo de la Miel on Saturday June 3, supported by British punk band The Wasps now resident in the Costa del Sol.

It seems a long way away but with tickets at https://www.ticketsource.eu/wag-promotions costing €40 plus booking fee it seems likely that they will sell very quickly as people of a certain age look to relive the music of their youth.

