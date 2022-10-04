Free butane gas cylinders now available in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 October 2022 • 8:47

Respol gas - Image repsol.es

Free butane gas cylinders are being offered as part of a promotion by Repsol as part of its efforts to bring down the cost of energy.

The offer announced on Tuesday, October 4 is available to anyone who buys at least 10 units (12.5 kgs) using the company’s website or mobile application.

Unfortunately, the offer is limited to one per person and is only valid on the mainland and in the Balearics until the end of the year.

The offer comes ahead of winter and at a time when gas prices have fallen from their earlier highs this year of €19.95.

Respol currently offers an additional discount to anyone who buys petrol through its mobile payment app, which also needs to be used to get the benefit of the gas cylinder offer.

Once the order is placed, the cylinder will be made available locally.

In addition, anyone who purchases more than 10 cylinders will receive a coupon that is valid in-store for three months.

Although the free butane gas cylinders offer can be seen as a gimmick to get customers to sign up, for those hard-pressed to pay for gas supplies the offer does have value.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.