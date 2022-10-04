Free concert by local singer Fran Terrén will open Fuengirola’s October fair

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 16:07

Fran Terrén is a local singer-songwriter with two studio albums to his name

Local singer, Fran Terrén will open Fuengirola Feria del Virgen de Rosario on October 6. The concert will take place in the Palacio de la Paz from 9:30pm onwards.

Announcing the programme for Fuengirola’s Feria, the Councillor for Festivals and Traditional Events, Isabel Moreno, said that Fran Terrén’s set was sure to get everyone singing and dancing and that it is the perfect opening to the fair. Moreno added “Fran Terrén is a local singer and brings a strong local identity in his songs for our audience”.

Fran Terrén is currently a member of the local band Sirope, he is also a singer-songwriter who has written two full studio albums.

Fuengirola’s historic Feria will honour the Virgen de Rosario between October 6 and October 12. The most important day of the festival is October 13 with the iconic procession of members of local Catholic churches and religious imagery.

Guests are welcome to attend the concert for free, until the venue’s capacity is reached.