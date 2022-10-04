By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 17:55

Frigiliana Art Route. Image: Frigiliana Art Route/Facebook

The Frigiliana Art Route starts on Friday, October 7, and runs until Sunday, October 9.

The Art Route is in its sixth year and will have artists displaying their work in 24 venues around the village which will be open daily from 11.00.AM until 2:00.PM then from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM.

This year there are 48 artists representing 12 different nationalities, exhibiting a range of disciplines from painting, drawing and photography to sculpture, textiles, engraving and ceramics.

For more information CLICK HERE for Frigiliana Art Route Facebook page.

