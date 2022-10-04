Glitzy Viennese Ball raises more than €5000 for three Rotary Club sponsored charities

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 15:45

Talk Radio Europe sponsored the event with its chairman attending.

The inaugural Gala Charity Viennese Ball was held on Saturday October 1 at the Salon Andalucia of the Puento Romano Hotel. The exclusive affair was run by local Rotary clubs Marbella-Guadalmina and Mijas in aid of three charities.

Guests dressed in their finest outfits to dance the night away, and were treated to an hour and a half of live music from a 38-piece orchestra. The young Spanish musicians travelled from Sevilla to Marbella to perform during the evening.

Guests raised a dazzling €5000 with ticket purchases and further donations throughout the evening, including a raffle and charity auction with luxury prizes won by many. The event was also generously sponsored by Talk Radio Europe with Rocca Box and Siesta Homes.

The event raised much needed funds for three local, national and international charities, Mi Moana, End Plastic Soup and Home of Hope for Girls. Mi Moana, a local charity, and End Plastic Soup, a Dutch Rotary Club initiative, are committed to ridding the ocean of pollution. Home of Hope for Girls is a South African charity that has prevents girls from being trafficked into prostitution.