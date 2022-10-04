By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 14:24

Guardia Civil arrest drug trafficker in Alicante on EUROPOL's Most Wanted list. Image: Guardia Civil/Interior Ministry

Estonia requested the arrested be placed on the Most Wanted list as he was considered to be responsible for the logistics of a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking.

The 56-year-old man had been on the run from the authorities of his country of origin, where he is allegedly accused of being part of a criminal organisation dedicated to smuggling hashish into various northern European countries, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Tuesday, October 4.

The arrested man was said to be in charge of logistics, providing the organisation with vehicles to transport hashish in large quantities from Spain to Estonia and the Nordic countries. The Estonian had been convicted for these acts in 2018 and had been on the run since then.

At the beginning of September, the search for the subject began, it was known that he could be hiding in the province of Alicante and was later arrested in Calpe.

Once the search for this person was initiated, the agents were able to corroborate that he could have been arrested for other acts in the province of Alicante, supposedly under a false identity, being released with charges, and increasing from that moment onwards the level of security in all his routines, in order not to be arrested again.

Once his true identity was confirmed by the investigators, as well as his presence in Spain, close surveillance was established on several people in his closest environment, managing to locate who could be his partner in the town of El Albir in Alicante.

The investigation was carried out by the UCO Fugitives from Justice Team, with the support of other units of the Alicante Command.

