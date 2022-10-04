James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 fetches a shock €3.3 million at auction

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 12:53

The Aston Martin DB5 featured in the thrilling chase that opened ‘No Time to Die’

A stunt car used in the latest James Bond film raised more than €3.3 million at auction on September 29. The Aston Martin DB5 is one of eight replicas made especially for the film’s exhilarating opening sequence which sees 007 engaged in a car chase and shoot-out in winding Italian streets.

Being 007’s vehicle of choice, the car is not without exclusive features worthy of an MI6 agent. This particular model features rotating number plates, pop-out prop machine guns, prop bomblets and retractable headlights.

The car went to auction at a special edition ’60 Years of Bond’ memorabilia auction at Christie’s in London. The event also saw a classic V8 Vantage, a new DBS Superleggera 007 Edition and 25 pieces of iconic Bond memorabilia sold to the highest bidder for charity.

Aston Martin donated the replica for the auction with Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President saying, “We are incredibly proud to be part of James Bond’s DNA and are delighted to celebrate this 60th anniversary with the sale of a truly unique Aston Martin”.

Experts speculated that the high selling price may be due to the film being the last Daniel Craig Bond film as well as the car’s ravishing design and exciting on-screen feature.