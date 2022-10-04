Jeffrey Dahmer’s ashes to be sold following Netflix series

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 October 2022 • 7:48

Jeffrey Dahmer - Image Netflix

Jeffrey Dahmer’s ashes are to be sold for $250,000 (€254,000) following the critically acclaimed Netflix series that covers the serial murderer’s life.

The announcement was made on Monday, October 3 by the current owner Taylor James who runs Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada.

James is a collector of Dahmer memorabilia much of which he managed to get hold of via a former housekeeper for the serial killer’s father, Lionel. He also owns the glasses Dahmer wore in prison and letters, school photos, his psychiatric evaluation, cutlery used by him and his bible.

Dahmer was an infamous American serial killer and sex offender who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Sentenced to life in prison in 1992, he was beaten to death by another inmate in 1994.

According to the magazine, TMZ James is happy to sell any items from his collection although they are not listed for sale online. Bizarrely they are worth a fortune with James wanting $150,000 (€152,000) for the glasses.

James has said anyone wishing to purchase items should contact him directly, this after the Netflix series raised new interest and awareness in the life of the murderer.

How much interest there will be in Jeffrey Dahmer’s ashes which are to be sold following the Netflix series, remains to be seen.

