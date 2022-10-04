Local business trumpets in 18th birthday by adopting 18 orphaned elephants

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 14:46

Costa del Sol based company adopts a whole herd of elephants to celebrate 18 years of operations

A local business celebrated its 18th birthday on October 3 in a unique way. Redline Company, one of the largest marketing companies on the Costa del Sol, is ringing in 18 years of business by adopting 18 orphaned elephants in Kenya.

The company has a long-standing tradition of supporting a charity at each anniversary as part of its corporate social responsibility policy. Through this policy, the company has supported local charities including Marbella animal shelter, Triple, and Fuengirola Bio Parc, as well as international children’s charities.

The adopted elephants will be cared for by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, a wildlife organisation that has over 45 years of experience operating in the area. The charity’s ‘orphan project’ is the world’s most successful elephant rescue and rehabilitation project, saving elephants from poachers and endangerment in East Africa.

Announcing the celebration, Redline Company’s Director, Line Lyster explained, “We wanted to mark this anniversary by supporting Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s dedicated team in their quest to protect the elephants, their natural habit and the local communities”, fitting in with the company’s unofficial slogan, “It’s a jungle out there!”