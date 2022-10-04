Mijas has a packed schedule of cultural events ahead for the first week in October

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 16:52

Get involved in a cultural event this week in Mijas

An exciting programme of cultural events is taking place in Mijas this week, with plenty to get involved in during the first week of October and throughout the month.

Several art exhibitions are on including exhibitions by Felipe Gómez, on display at the Casa Museo until October 10, a ‘chaotic art’ exhibition by Alberto Urbano and a mosaic exhibition by José A González at the Casa de la Cultura until October 17. A special exhibition of iconic 20th century artist, Dalí, will also go on display at CAC Mijas until October 28.

Two events throughout the month will give residents a chance to shop for a bargain. A car boot sale style market will take place each Sunday at the Plaza de San Rafael, while local charity shops will hold stalls on the final Wednesday and Sunday of the month next to the Mayor’s office in Mijas.

Other special events include a ‘storytelling and tepee tents’ workshop on October 5 and 6 for children to discover new stories at the library and a performance by a Norwegian marching band on October 5 at 12pm in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.