Mijas to be the setting for second stage of mountain biking Tour of Andalucía race

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 14:20

Mijas’ mountainous terrain is the perfect setting for a stage in the MTB race

An exciting cycling race will come to Mijas on October 15. The second stage of the ‘Vuelta de Andalucía’ Tour of Andalucía mountain bike race will see more than 100 cyclists set off from Mijas’ Hipódromo at 10am.

The Sports Department of Mijas Town Council held a press conference on October 3, in which race organisers detailed the planned route. Organisers describe the 48km second stage of the race ‘a fun but tough route with total descent of 1500m’, that will be exciting for race competitors and spectators alike, since cyclists will pass the finish line four times on the circuit.

Joaquín Cuevas, head of Deporinter, organising the race, explained saying the location means spectators can easily view intense parts of the race and cheer on riders. Sports councillor, Andrés Ruiz described Mijas as the ideal location for the race.

The three-stage Vuelta de Andalucía MTB will get underway one day earlier in Córdoba province on October 14 and will conclude in Alhaurín de la Torre on October 16. Confirmed professional competitors Rocio Martin, Celina Carpinteiro, Victor Fernandez and Sergio Garcia and Eolo Kometa are favourites to watch out for!