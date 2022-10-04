Preparations underway for fifth edition of Marbella Design and Art fair in November

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 15:23

Council representatives and fair organisers announce the format of Marbella and Design ahead of November’s event

An unmissable art event is set to return to Marbella for its fifth anniversary from November 3-13. Marbella Design and Art fair will host work by more than 40 interior designers and artists from more than 150 brands at the town’s Palacio de Congresos.

Organisers described Marbella Design and Art is one of the most important design fairs in Europe, combining contemporary art with traditional styles. Fair organisers met with members of Marbella City Council on September 30 to announce the schedule for the event. Event organiser, Alejandro Zaia, promised “the fair will not disappoint, we are really excited to be launching this event again, with even more participants than last year”. Zaia also announced a vibrant schedule of activities to accompany exhibitions and design stalls, and thanked the council for their continued support and facilities.

Key participants will be designers Sergio Sánchez and David Jiménez, founders of the firm Deseesedesign, Cosentino, Porcelanosa, GM Modular and Ana Araújo. Confirmed interior designers include Noelia Ferro design and architecture, Somos2studio and Pedro Peña interior design. There will also be an installation by a team of Ukrainian designers from Kyiv.