By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 13:38

WATCH: Russian BTR-80 APC and ZU-23-2 23mm Autocannon captured in Kherson. Image: @UAWeapons/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online on Tuesday, October 4 show a Russian BTR-80 APC and ZU-23-2 23mm Autocannon captured in Kherson by the Ukrainian Army.

The video, which was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter, alongside the caption: “The Ukrainian Army captured a Russian BTR-80 APC along with a ZU-23-2 23mm autocannon in Kherson Oblast,” has been liked over 5oo times.

#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Army captured a Russian BTR-80 APC along with a ZU-23-2 23mm autocannon in #Kherson Oblast. pic.twitter.com/jqak4HU0sR — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 4, 2022

One person commented on the video, writing on Twitter: “It’s starting to look a little bad already. Apparently it has been raining for the last few days.”

Alkaa näyttää vähän kuraiselta jo. Ilmeisesti viimepäivinä on saatu sadetta. https://t.co/1dCl9ncDS4 — RED2-1 (@Red_2_1) October 4, 2022

The news comes after reports that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are pushing closer to Kherson, in what would be another failure for Russia.

On Monday, October 3, it was reported that due to failures in Ukraine recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the decision to sack the commander of the country’s Western military district.

Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev was relieved of his duties, according to reports coming out of Russia.

“Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov now heads the command of the Western Military District (ZVO), previously the district was led by Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev,” Russian media outlet RBC reported.

He was fired after five settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region were liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, October 1.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi said that the settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky had been liberated.

“The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded,” Cherevatyi said at the time.

Later it was revealed that Russian troops has retreated from the strategic town of Lyman, Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman in the Donetsk region on Saturday, October 1.

“Due to the creation of an encirclement threat, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Lyman to “more profitable lines”, the Russian Defence Ministry said at the time.

They continued: “At the same time, the Ukrainian troops suffered serious losses in the Krasnyy Liman direction – over 200 personnel killed, five tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and 23 armoured combat vehicles.

“However, having a significant superiority in forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought in reserves and continued their offensive,” the military added.

On Monday, October 3, the Ukrainian Army reportedly liberated the Russian-controlled settlements of Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.