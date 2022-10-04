Russian rapper jumps to his death from a high-rise building after being drafted

By Chris King • 04 October 2022 • 0:16

After receiving a summons telling him he had been drafted, a Russian rapper jumped to his death from a high-rise building.

A 27-year-old Russian rapper jumped to his death from a high-rise building today, Monday, October 3, after receiving a summons informing him that he was being drafted into the military.

Walkie was a well-known critic of Vladimir Putin’s conflict with Ukraine and had often voiced his opposition to it. In anticipation of his death, Walkie recorded a video which he posted online.

In his recording, the rapper explained: “If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can’t take the sin of murder on my soul and I don’t want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals”.

“I choose to remain in history forever. As a man who did not support what was happening, I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind”, he concluded, as reported by the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

Walkie had previously served in the Russian Army and did not enjoy the experience. In an attempt to avoid Putin’s latest partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, Walkie tried to claim that he was suffering from a mental illness. His grounds for not being drafted were of course ignored and he was duly served with the enlistment papers.

