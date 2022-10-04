By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 16:14

Russian soldier with call sign "Cannibal" left with only 7 men as he awaits citizens from Putin's military draft. Image: sashakots/Telegram

RUSSIAN soldier with the call sign “Cannibal” has addressed citizens called up as part of Putin’s military draft, as reported on Tuesday, October 4.

A soldier of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign “Cannibal” has given advice to citizens who have been called up for military service as part of the partial draft.

Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots published the special address from the member of a special military operation (SSO) on his Telegram channel.

“The military officer worked as the director of a cemetery before being sent to the SFO zone, and he has been on the territory of Ukraine for three months,” Kots said before “Cannibal” made his address.

“The first attack must be survived, one must be prepared for it from the moral point of view,” he said.

“We are retreating now and we are worried about it, we need an offensive. We are waiting, come,” he appealed to those drafted.

He revealed that he seven men were left out of 23 and needed more people. He urged the newcomers not to be afraid and said he had confidence that Russia would claim overall victory.

People on social media commented on Cannibal’s address.

“Everything is perfect about this story, including a small detail that in his civilian life before deployment to Ukraine, Cannibal was the head of a cemetery,” one person said.

Everything is perfect about this story, including a small detail that in his civilian life before deployment to Ukraine, Cannibal was the head of a cemetery. — Bermet Talant (@ser_ou_parecer) October 4, 2022

Another wrote: “Horrifying, but also hilarious.”

While another person said: “Did he eat them?”

Did he eat them? https://t.co/OcdA4nBE8U — Joseph Diertè (@Tiger_B8s) October 4, 2022

As noted by the Russian soldier, Russia is currently retreating in some areas in Ukraine after suffering heavy defeats.

On Monday, October 3, five Russian-controlled settlements around the Kharkiv region of Ukraine were liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Army liberated the Russian-controlled settlements of Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Prior to that, five settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region were liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, October 1.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi said that the settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky had been liberated.

“The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded,” Cherevatyi said at the time.

Later it was revealed that Russian troops has retreated from the strategic town of Lyman, Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman in the Donetsk region on Saturday, October 1.

“Due to the creation of an encirclement threat, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Lyman to “more profitable lines”, the Russian Defence Ministry said at the time.

They continued: “At the same time, the Ukrainian troops suffered serious losses in the Krasnyy Liman direction – over 200 personnel killed, five tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and 23 armoured combat vehicles.

“However, having a significant superiority in forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought in reserves and continued their offensive,” the military added.

