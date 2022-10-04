By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 15:44

School Materials Campaign helping out children in Velez Malaga. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

The Red Cross in Velez-Malaga has delivered backpacks to 259 children in the Axarquia region as part of the 2022/2023 School Materials Campaign.

This year, supplies have increased by 32 per cent due to an increase in work in disadvantaged areas of Velez and Torre del Mar, along with the care of children arriving from Ukraine who were forced to leave their country due to the war.

This year 259 children from all over the region, aged between 3 and 18 years old, have received backpacks with their corresponding school supplies. Of the total of material delivered, 135 are boys and 124 are girls.

