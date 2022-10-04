By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 15:44
School Materials Campaign helping out children in Velez Malaga. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com
This year, supplies have increased by 32 per cent due to an increase in work in disadvantaged areas of Velez and Torre del Mar, along with the care of children arriving from Ukraine who were forced to leave their country due to the war.
This year 259 children from all over the region, aged between 3 and 18 years old, have received backpacks with their corresponding school supplies. Of the total of material delivered, 135 are boys and 124 are girls.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
