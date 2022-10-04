Torremolinos to get the community reading with inclusive book fair from October 6

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 18:20

Torremolinos community gears up for another edition of its successful book fair

Torremolinos’ annual book fair is back for a second edition after a successful inaugural event in 2021. Torremolinos Book Fair is back from October 6-9, showcasing books, literature and digital content from some of the best bookshops, libraries, and publishers in the Málaga region.

The book fair features exciting events including book signings by authors including Rebeca Stone, Pedrita Parker, Natacha Bustos and Mario Villén, writing workshops, storytelling, contests and literature activities for children and adults.

Local Councillor for Libraries, José Manuel Ruiz, announced this year’s event programme saying “this year we will also have a special section for LGBTQ books to ensure our fair is inclusive and stands out for its diversity”. Organisers also want to get young people reading so will host engaging events with writers such as Rebeca Stones who writes for young adults and Pedrita Parker and Natacha Bustos who worked on Marvel books.

The fair is being held on Avenida Marifé de Triana, and will conclude with a special round table discussion about literature in Torremolinos, followed by an awards ceremony for the short story contest earlier in the week.