By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 14:55

Torrox enjoys a very successful fair. Image: Torrox Town Hall

The best fair of Torrox culminated with the Plaza de la Constitucion packed to the rhythm of Paco Candela.

“One of the best fairs in the history of Torrox”, is how the mayor, Oscar Medina, described the festive days which, after two years of the pandemic, have been experienced in all their splendour by locals and visitors alike.

Proof of this was that the partying continued into Monday, October 3. At 1:30.AM the Plaza de la Constitucion was still full to the brim. The spectacle was something that the Torrox mayor confirmed he had never seen before.

On Sunday, October 2, the day was dedicated to the patron saints, San Roque and the Virgen de las Nieves. From dusk onwards, the historic centre was decorated with garlands and lights.

Sunday was the culmination of five days of the fair.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.