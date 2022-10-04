Trailblazing students from Fuengirola develop app to help with living costs

By Betty Henderson • 04 October 2022 • 17:37

Students confront spiralling living costs with innovative cost sharing app

Students from Fuengirola pave the way for further innovation to cope with the cost-of-living crisis with new app, Buypt. Fuengirola Council announced their support for local young people, Ilias Benchraka and Alba Arroyo’s trailblazing app on October 4.

Arroyo and Benchraka’s app, which was launched just three days ago, is a platform for students to share costs by lift-sharing and sharing apartments. The free app is designed to help students save money by sharing living expenses with other like-minded students. It also aims to reduce CO2 emissions and traffic congestion by reducing the number of vehicles on the road by promoting lift-sharing.

Local Councillor for Youth, José Martín, announced the council’s support for the app, saying it “is an innovative development that will be very useful to young people”.

The students who both study at the University of Málaga said the app is operational in all of Málaga province and enables young people to save on living costs by connecting with students who also want to share costs through search filters and chat forums.

The app is available for free download on Android and Apple devices.