By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 10:49

BREAKING: Ukraine officially refuses any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on September 30 on Ukraine’s actions in response to Russia’s attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which makes negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin impossible.

Ukraine officially refused any negotiations with Putin, in the relevant decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported on Tuesday, October 4 by ua.korrespondent.net.

With this document, he put into effect the decision of the National Security Council of September 30, in which point No. 1 states – “To state the impossibility of negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin.”

The decree also approved the NSDC decision on Ukraine’s application for NATO membership on an expedited basis.

Earlier, Zelensky said that if Russia annexes Ukrainian territories, negotiations with Putin will become impossible.

He said that Ukraine was ready for dialogue with Russia, not with Putin, but with another Russian president.

The news comes after Russia’s State Duma unanimously ratified the annexation of the Ukrainian territories Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation on Monday, October 3.

On Tuesday, October 4, Russia’s Federal Council also ratified the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories.

Prior to that, on Sunday, October 2, the Pope called for the “president of Ukraine to enter into serious peace talks” after addressing the “immeasurable suffering of the Ukrainian people”.

