BREAKING NEWS: Chancellor announces U-turn on 45p tax Close
Trending:

UPDATE: Japan’s Prime Minister prepares a response to North Korea firing ballistic missile over Tokyo

By Chris King • 04 October 2022 • 1:44

Japan's Prime Minister prepares a response to North Korea firing ballistic missile over Tokyo

A response to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Tokyo has been prepared by Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

 

UPDATE: Tuesday, October 4 at 01:40am

According to South Korea’s military, the missile that North Korea launched over Japan was an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It landed safely in the Pacific Ocean, as confirmed by Japan’s Defence Ministry.

After a hastily convened Security meeting, Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, issued instructions to his government, as can be seen detailed below in a tweet from his office. He appears to have placed the country in a state of readiness in anticipation of more missiles being launched.

Tuesday, October 4 at 00:54am

It is being reported today, Tuesday, October 4, that North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward Japan. The latest indications are that the projectile will pass directly over the country’s capital city of Tokyo.

Television channels in Japan are displaying a ‘bunker message’ with the government urging citizens to evacuate their homes and relocate to a strong building or even go underground.

The missile is believed to have been fired at around 7.22am, allegedly in the direction of the cities of Aomori and Hokkaido. As a result, air defence sirens have been reported sounding in Japan.

UPDATE: The Japanese Ministry of Defence has announced that the missile crossed safely over the country and landed in the Pacific Ocean. A press conference has reportedly been called to take place in the next 15 minutes by Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading