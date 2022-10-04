By Chris King • 04 October 2022 • 1:44

Japan's Prime Minister prepares a response to North Korea firing ballistic missile over Tokyo

A response to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Tokyo has been prepared by Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

UPDATE: Tuesday, October 4 at 01:40am

According to South Korea’s military, the missile that North Korea launched over Japan was an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It landed safely in the Pacific Ocean, as confirmed by Japan’s Defence Ministry.

After a hastily convened Security meeting, Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, issued instructions to his government, as can be seen detailed below in a tweet from his office. He appears to have placed the country in a state of readiness in anticipation of more missiles being launched.

Instructions by the Prime Minister in Response to the Missile Launch by North Korea (07:27) 1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze information, and provide the public speedy and adequate information. 2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) October 3, 2022

3. Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) October 3, 2022

Tuesday, October 4 at 00:54am

It is being reported today, Tuesday, October 4, that North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward Japan. The latest indications are that the projectile will pass directly over the country’s capital city of Tokyo.

[Emergency alert]

A projectile that appears to be a North Korean ballistic missile has likely flown over Japan. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) October 3, 2022

ALERT: The Japanese government is warning that North Korea appears to have launched at least one ballistic missile. There's a possibility it's heading toward Japan. The government is urging everyone in the country to monitor news media. pic.twitter.com/pgoZaCMMsz — U.S. Embassy Tokyo, ACS (@ACSTokyo) October 3, 2022

Television channels in Japan are displaying a ‘bunker message’ with the government urging citizens to evacuate their homes and relocate to a strong building or even go underground.

The missile is believed to have been fired at around 7.22am, allegedly in the direction of the cities of Aomori and Hokkaido. As a result, air defence sirens have been reported sounding in Japan.

UPDATE: The Japanese Ministry of Defence has announced that the missile crossed safely over the country and landed in the Pacific Ocean. A press conference has reportedly been called to take place in the next 15 minutes by Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister.

【国民保護情報】

ミサイル通過。ミサイル通過。先程のミサイルは、07時29分頃、太平洋へ通過したものとみられます。不審な物を発見した場合には、決して近寄らず、直ちに警察や消防などに連絡して下さい。

受信日時 4日07時42分

対象地域：北海道、青森県 — 首相官邸(災害・危機管理情報) (@Kantei_Saigai) October 3, 2022

#BREAKING ⚡️🇯🇵🇰🇵JAPANESE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: MISSILE PASS. THE PREVIOUS MISSILE CROSSED INTO THE PACIFIC OCEAN. PLEASE BE CAREFUL AND DON'T GO THERE IF YOU SEE ANYTHING INTERESTING. NOTIFY THE AUTHORITIES. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

🇯🇵PRESS CONFERENCE CALLED BY JAPAN'S PRIME MINISTER OFFICE IN 15 MINUTES — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

⚡️🇯🇵🇰🇵#BREAKING AIR DEFENSE SIRENS ARE SOUNDING IN JAPAN. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

#BREAKING ⚡️🇯🇵🇰🇵JAPANESE TV CHANNELS GO TO THE BUNKER MESSAGE. THE FIRED MISSILE IS EXPECTED TO PASS OVER TOKYO. pic.twitter.com/JRzrEubGqB — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 3, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

