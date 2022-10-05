By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 October 2022 • 22:43

Hilary Swank - Imahge Everiett collection/Shutterstok.com

The 48-year-old actress Hilary Swank is pregnant and she is expecting twins.

Swank made the announcement live on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday, October 5 saying that she is excited to share her happy news.

Swank, who is married to Philip Schneider, said: “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Oscar-winning actress said she was relieved to share the news saying: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Swank added: “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time, you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

The actress hadn’t shared the news with any of her co-cast on her latest project, “Alaska Daily.” They had to wait for the announcement on prime-time television to learn that she was pregnant.

Swank who was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, has won Oscars for her roles in “Boys don’t cry” and “Million dollar baby.” She is also a BAFTA winner, as she is a Golden Globes winner for the same movies and “Iron jawed angels.”

The couple who married in 2018, are said to be ecstatic with the news that actress Hilary Swank is pregnant and is expecting twins.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.