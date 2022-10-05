By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 19:21

Beauty product ocean-bound labels. Image: Yuttasak Chuntarothai/Shutterstock.com

Lush’s cult face scrub, Ocean Salt, has a new label made from ocean-bound plastic which is the first of its kind in the UK.

The new label is created using plastic waste salvaged from Malaysian shores and can be recycled alongside the iconic black pots in Lush’s in-house recycling system.

Ocean Salt face scrub cleans up ecosystems as the sea salt inside is responsibly sourced from Portuguese and Bulgarian salt pans that provide essential shelter for migrating birds and promote biodiversity.

The company are also gradually introducing labels composed of ocean-bound plastic salvaged from Malaysian shores which is an innovation that’s helping to clear waste before it reaches the ocean.

As well as its properties for humans, when sourced responsibly, using sea salt can have a positive impact on the environment, supporting biodiversity and helping protect salt marshes and salt pans which play an important role in Earth’s ecosystems, and providing a natural alternative to synthetic preservatives; which can damage aquatic ecosystems.

