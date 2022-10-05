Big Eyes Coin and Binance Coin could be the best bargain Cryptocurrencies in the coming Year

By EWN • 05 October 2022 • 20:58

With the year ending and the crypto winter still in effect, a smart purchase could help you start the coming year on a positive note. Analysis from market experts shows certain crypto assets are more likely to be worth purchasing than others. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Binance Coin (BNB) are examples of such crypto assets.

Binance Coin (BNB) – The largest Crypto Exchange

BNB is the native token of the Binance Coin blockchain, which is associated with the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. It was initially based on the Ethereum blockchain network before becoming the utility token of the Binance chain. It is a top cryptocurrency in the coin market and ranks only behind Bitcoin and Ethereum in market capitalisation.

BNB initially functioned as a utility token users could leverage to discount their trading fee on the Binance exchange. However, the crypto asset’s utility and application have expanded. BNB can now be used for online services, transaction fees payment on the Binance chain is also accepted in physical stores, etc.

The top crypto asset is known for a progressive run during the bull market and could live up to this when the crypto winter recedes and the new year ushers in a bull market. The crypto asset was almost reaching the $700 price in the last bull run, but it has suffered a drastic price decline in the present market due to the winter effect. BNB now sells below $300, but enthusiasts believe the price decline is an entry opportunity.

When the bull market returns, the crypto asset is billed to exceed its current market price and rally towards its ATH of $690.93. BNB could be a significant investment when bought at a bargain price, as it has all it takes to rise in price in the coming months.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin will become big in the market based on available indicators. The meme coin is gradually gaining prominence and acceptance among major market players, and many have tipped it as the best presale token to purchase now. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will feature a decentralized blockchain ecosystem concerned about users’ growth.

The crypto project aims to increase DeFi accessibility and adoption while ensuring users can make the most of it seamlessly. It will concern itself with users’ development by providing educational resources, tutorial videos, and access to valuable content that can help users and community members learn and harness DeFi potential.

The meme coin will also look to better the world’s ecosystem through charity intervention dedicated to Ocean bodies. Big eyes will feature its DEX, the Big Eyes Coin Swap – where users can exchange Big Eyes Coins (BIG) for other crypto assets and vice versa.

It is one of the latest crypto projects that hit the market in 2022, and its stride over the past months can make it pass for one of the best, especially with the impressive $3.2 million that has already been raised during its presale stage. The meme coin has gathered huge buzz within a short period, and its prominence has earned it comparisons to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with many tipping it to be the next cryptocurrency to blow.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is available at presale, and early entry could be the right way forward with the optimism surrounding Big Eyes Coin (BIG), an imminent price surge when its launches could as well be a bargain for the coming year if bought early when it is cheaper.

