By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 14:55

Shock as 14-year-old boy dies suddenly at karate training in Bashkiria, Russia. Image: Likman Uladzimir/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING news coming out of Russia on Wednesday, October 5 after it was reported that a 14-year-old boy died suddenly at karate training in Bashkiria.

The 14-year-old boy died suddenly during karate training on Tuesday, October 4 in Oktyabrsk, a city in the Republic of Bashkortostan (Bashkiria) located on the Russian Ik River.

According to local media reports, the teenager suddenly lost consciousness while taking part in a training exercise.

Immediately, the karate coach called for the emergency services and an ambulance was dispatched.

However, when the paramedics arrived they were unable to resuscitate the schoolboy and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the 14-year-old’s death, as reported by bashinform.ru.

The news comes after seven young karate fighters were reportedly poisoned at a training camp during the National Russian Championship in Dmitrov, near Moscow on Tuesday, September 13.

After their meal, seven athletes began to feel ill, with all of them being urgently hospitalised. The fighters were given medication and subsequently released.

The list of the poisoned men:

– Aydamir Umarov, 19;

– Ivan Laptev, 15 years old;

– Isa Fatychov, 15 years old;

– Alikhodzhiev Kerim, 17 years old;

– Tebishev Islam, 15 years old,

– Gasparyan Eduard; aged 17,

– Popov Vyacheslav, 20.

