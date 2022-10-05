Calanova Cancer Care Association raises a huge €1000 with a Macmillan coffee morning

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 11:00

Calanova volunteers Lisa, Jan, Marge, Teresa, Angela, Shelley show off a spread of homemade treats at the coffee morning

Calanova Cancer Care Association raised a whopping €1000 for Macmillan Cancer Care with a coffee morning at the Secret Garden on September 30.

Guests enjoyed a sunny morning at the Secret Garden for a catch up with friends and to enjoy a cup of coffee and slice of cake, from a fabulous assortment baked and donated by volunteers for the charity.

An exciting feature also saw guests guessing the weight of a hedgehog cake, generously baked and donated by Shirley. Other fun activities on the day included a tombola with great prizes won by guests.

Organisers thanked the Secret Garden for their wonderful hospitality, Izzy Newman for providing top quality entertainment and Calanova Cancer Care volunteers for baking and donating cakes for sale at the coffee morning. The total donation sum of €1000 will be sent to Macmillan Cancer Care to continue their amazing work in the UK.

Calanova Cancer Care is also holding a half price sale at their charity shop opposite the Port of Calanova from October 5. There are plenty of hidden gems and wonderful bargains to be had.