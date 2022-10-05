Calvia marks International Day of No Prostitution with two day conference with experts

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 10:18

The conference covers a wide variety of topics to combat forced prostitution

Calvia is marking International Day of No Prostitution with a 2 day conference to shed light on human trafficking and forced prostitution. The conference is being held in Casal de Peguera on October 6 and 7.

The event consists of talks on forced prostitution, such as the causes of it, ways to fight sexual exploitation and trafficking industries as well as considering the sex industry as a whole and its evolution in a digital age to online platforms.

Talks are being given by a variety of industry experts including Swedish author and journalist, Kajsa Ekis Ekman, investigative journalist, Ana Bernal Triviño, expert in gender equality, Laura Viñuela, and university professors Dr. LLuis Ballester Brage and Dr Sandra Sedano Colom. Feminist organisations such as Towanda Rebels are also attending.

Local authorities are attending Calvia’s day against forced prostitution events, including the local mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, and President of the government of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, as well as councillors, academics, and students.

October 5 is International Day of No Prostitution, an event which began the USA in 2002.