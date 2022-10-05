Can Big Eyes Coin attract celebrity attention like Dogecoin and Cardano?

By EWN • 05 October 2022 • 21:19

Celebrities provide the public with an array of special things, from music and film to games and other forms of entertainment. They teach and inspire as they become a staple in the lives of many fans. In the wake of the crypto market, celebrities started to endorse certain platforms, giving attention to different cryptocurrencies to advise their followers on which ones to purchase.

Certain cryptocurrencies stood out, like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) for their groundbreaking blockchain technology, high return potential, and fun nature. So, can Big Eyes Coin (BIG) attract the same celebrity attention as Dogecoin and Cardano did in the past? Let’s find out!

Celebrities interested in sustainability will like Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin has created an ecosystem that helps improve the crypto market’s image in terms of sustainability. Some crypto platforms use an excessive amount of energy, contributing to high carbon emissions. Big Eyes Coin has built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, allowing it to utilise the energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake consensus.

Celebrities will support projects that have a positive impact on the world. Big Eyes Coin could attract celebrity attention in the future due to its charity wallet that holds 5% of its tokens inside. The charity wallet will regularly donate to ocean conservation charities to save a crucial part of our ecosystem, the oceans.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin could attract the attention of celebrities that are interested in NFTs. Snoop Dogg and Eminem released a music video titled “From the D 2 the LBC” that features their BAYC NFTs, bringing a wave of new users to the BAYC platform. Big Eyes Coin plans to host an NFT collection in the top ten projects, making it a viable contender for celebrity endorsements.

The turbulent relationship between Dogecoin and Elon Musk

In Dogecoin’s early days, Elon Musk was a huge fan, regularly endorsing the meme coin and helping it grow to mammoth heights. Even when it was announced that Elon Musk would purchase Twitter, Dogecoin grew by 27%! The mammoth increase is a testament to the amount of influence a celebrity can have over a cryptocurrency.

However, Elon Musk’s relationship with Dogecoin has not always been positive. Elon Musk is currently involved in a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit by a Dogecoin investor that claimed Elon Musk had intentionally driven up the price of Dogecoin, just to let it tumble down.

It is reported that Elon Musk still retains a positive relationship with the meme coin as it is still a valid currency for SpaceX and Tesla merchandise. Elon Musk also supports sustainability, making it possible for Big Eyes Coin to become Elon Musk’s next favourite cryptocurrency.

Snoop Dogg’s NFT collection on the Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg has been hailed as the king of crypto by the general public. His collaboration with Clay Nation featured an NFT collection of iconic collectables, unreleased music, and limited edition clay nation plots on the Cardano blockchain.

The current NFT market is growing, with more blockchains adopting unique collections in an attempt to build their platform. Snoop Dogg’s collaboration garnered a lot of recognition for the Cardano blockchain, taking it to new heights.

Currently, Cardano has the eighth-largest market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap. The crypto giant has an eye-watering marketing capitalisation of $14.5 billion, rising 0.71% in twenty-four hours at the time of writing.

Final Thoughts

Celebrities have helped grow numerous crypto platforms in the past, with Snoop Dogg, Elon Musk, and Paris Hilton becoming prominent figures in the crypto space. With the looming threat of climate change, they could look for a sustainable cryptocurrency to endorse.

That is where Big Eyes Coin comes into play. The new crypto exudes sustainability, building on the energy-efficient Ethereum blockchain while hosting a charity wallet for ocean conservation. The new meme coin is currently in the third stage of its presale, raising $3.5 million at the time of writing!

