By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 16:43

Celebrating Spanish Cinema Day. Image: ktsdesign/Shutterstock.com

Nerja celebrates Spanish Cinema Day with the screening of “Songs for After a War.”

The film is a documentary by Basilio Martín Patino from 1971, which could not be released until 1976 and which has recently been restored by the Spanish Film Archive.

The projection can be attended with free admission until full capacity and will be shown at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre on Thursday, October 6, at 8:00.PM in the afternoon.

The Councilor for Culture, Gema Laguna, confirmed that: “Spanish Film Day is a celebration in which the role of filmmakers and their influence and importance in the cultural and social life of our country are recognised, as well as the heritage value of our cinema.”

The Institute of Audiovisual Sciences and Arts (ICAA), of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, is to make the date of October 6 official so it is consolidated in Nerja’s cultural calendar.

