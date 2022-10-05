By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 15:15
Christmas is coming with the Christmas lights switch on festivities. Image: Jeanne Emmel/Shutterstock.com
The switching on of Palma’s Christmas lights ceremony will take place on November 19 at 8:00.PM and is the inaugural event of Christmas festivities.
Just the same as every year, residents in Palma can expect a blanket of Christmas lights, covering all of the city centre from La Rambla to San Miguel, the Plaza Espana to Plaza Cort and not forgetting, the unmissable El Borne. In terms of Christmas spirit, this year is set to exceed expectations with even more streets laden with Christmas sparkle.
Palma is certainly the place to go if you are hunting for that perfect present for your loved ones. It’s beautiful to wander through the streets in the late afternoon when the Christmas lights are switched on and the streets are busy with shoppers.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
