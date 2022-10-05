By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 15:15

Christmas is coming with the Christmas lights switch on festivities. Image: Jeanne Emmel/Shutterstock.com

Palma’s Town Hall has now announced the special day for their Christmas lights to be switched on at the Placa de la Reina.

The switching on of Palma’s Christmas lights ceremony will take place on November 19 at 8:00.PM and is the inaugural event of Christmas festivities.

Just the same as every year, residents in Palma can expect a blanket of Christmas lights, covering all of the city centre from La Rambla to San Miguel, the Plaza Espana to Plaza Cort and not forgetting, the unmissable El Borne. In terms of Christmas spirit, this year is set to exceed expectations with even more streets laden with Christmas sparkle.

Palma is certainly the place to go if you are hunting for that perfect present for your loved ones. It’s beautiful to wander through the streets in the late afternoon when the Christmas lights are switched on and the streets are busy with shoppers.

