05 October 2022

Costa del Sol enjoys post-pandemic golf property boom. Image: Sergio Sergo/Shutterstock.com

Newly released figures from Spanish real estate specialist Tinsa show that the province of Malaga enjoyed an 8.0 per cent rise in house prices over the past year, as the Costa del Sol’s property market booms.

Data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute also speak to the strength of the market, showing that 22 per cent more mortgage loans were signed in Malaga between January and July 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

Figures from leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey Espana, meanwhile, show that reservations of properties so far in 2022 are above pre-Covid levels and, compared to 2021, reservations by British buyers are up 38 per cent a year to date.

Both coastal and golf properties are popular in the Costa del Sol. Golf in Spain has undergone a major resurgence recently, with the number of golf licences in the country growing by 13,166 in 2021. All golfers who are resident in Spain must obtain a licence from the Royal Spanish Golf Federation every year.

While golfers visiting from overseas don’t need to obtain a licence, they do need to provide a valid handicap certificate from their home club when playing on a Spanish course.

According to a report from IE University, the Spanish Association of Golf Courses and the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, Spain attracts 1.2 million golfers from overseas annually, making it the world’s leading destination for international golf tourism.

