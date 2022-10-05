By Anna Ellis • 05 October 2022 • 17:15

Crane falls into El Candado port during maintenance work. Image: Social Drive/Twitter

The accident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 4, and fortunately, no operator or user of the facilities was injured.

The vehicle, which overturned while removing a concrete pontoon due to works in progress, is currently being extracted. Allegedly, the lorry was being driven remotely by a worker, so there was no one inside.

On Wednesday, October 5, the same company to which the crane belongs and who has been entrusted with the work on the installations mobilised another, larger lorry to extract the machine.

The news was quick to receive comments. One commented on Twitter: “And if they pull it out with another crane and the crane that is pulling it out falls again, it will remind me of an episode of The Simpsons where there is an accident and the ambulance, the police car and the fire brigade crash into each other.”

Y como lo saquen con otra grúa y se vuelva a caer la grúa que lo está sacando me va a recordar al capítulo de Los Simpson dónde hay un accidente y se estampa la ambulancia, el coche de la poli y los bomberos xD — jose13 (@kesp34) October 5, 2022

Another added: “Truck booms have load limits for length and extension, here you can see that these limits were not met.”

Las plumas de camión tienen límites de carga por longitud y extensión, ahí se ve que no se cumplieron esos límites — Xan de Escarabote (@xanescarabote75) October 5, 2022

